Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

