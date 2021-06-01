Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of ATO opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.35. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

