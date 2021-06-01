Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth about $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,392,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.