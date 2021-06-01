Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,532 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average is $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

