Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUMG. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,121,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,310,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $826,000.

NUMG opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

