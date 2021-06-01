Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Carvana by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Carvana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.31 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $323.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $7,476,823.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $284,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total value of $13,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008 shares in the company, valued at $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,036,005 shares of company stock valued at $277,941,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.86.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.