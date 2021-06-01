Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $205.85 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $156.57 and a one year high of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

