Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 1,995 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pinduoduo by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Pinduoduo by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

PDD stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $61.10 and a one year high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of -141.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

