Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 203 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $379.10 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $260.38 and a twelve month high of $392.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.36.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.