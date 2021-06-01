Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,928 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

IVZ opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.