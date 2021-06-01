Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 14,442 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,442 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 505,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 495,130 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 318,444 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Shares of RMT stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.