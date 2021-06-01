Financial Analysis: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for B. Riley Financial and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 0 2 0 3.00

PFSweb has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given PFSweb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $902.72 million 2.22 $205.15 million N/A N/A PFSweb $342.51 million 0.46 -$5.50 million ($0.15) -50.20

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 37.15% 113.15% 20.31% PFSweb -2.23% -7.96% -2.05%

Risk and Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats PFSweb on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. This segment also provides merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; manages various private and public funds for institutional and individual investors; and trades in equity securities. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack segment provides consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services to shareholders, creditors, and companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information. The LiveArea Professional Services offers NXT Intelligence, a collection of purpose-built solutions, which allow clients to assess opportunities across technology, innovation, and brand experience areas; service design, a business transformation service; product innovation services; and connected commerce services. This segment also provides performance marketing services, including search engine optimization, data analytics, conversion rate optimization, digital marketing, paid media, and email marketing; and orchestrated services that evaluate the right digital transformation strategies, mitigate workloads, manage infrastructure and backup, and secure data and applications. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, jewelry, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

