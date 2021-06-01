First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 171,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $234.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

