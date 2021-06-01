First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce sales of $57.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.90 million and the highest is $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $226.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,899. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $736.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

