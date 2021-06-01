First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 9.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Petix & Botte Co raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 66,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 344,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,938. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

