First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 45,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

