Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Shares Sold by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund makes up approximately 2.4% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:DFP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 40,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,708. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.1617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

