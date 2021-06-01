Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the April 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $5,599,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

FLC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.69. 13,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,338. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.