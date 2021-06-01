Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,594 shares of company stock worth $827,031. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

