Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Argus

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price raised by Argus from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after buying an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foot Locker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after purchasing an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

