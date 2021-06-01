Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY)’s stock price dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.57 and last traded at $103.57. Approximately 348 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.28.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.