Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.61. 271,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,371,425. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

