Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.49 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. 124,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,229. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

