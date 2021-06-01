Forsta AP Fonden Has $52.20 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,800 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,273. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.08 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.35. The stock has a market cap of $237.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

