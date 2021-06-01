Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $66,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,037,000 after buying an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.38. 199,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $325.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

