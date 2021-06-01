Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 203,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.65.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.84. 58,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,866. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $359.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

