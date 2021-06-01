Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 63,726 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 476.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,735. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.63.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

