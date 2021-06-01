Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $818,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $140.41. 55,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,616. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

