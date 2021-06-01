Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.49. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,127. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.63.

