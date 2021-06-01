Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,172 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.9% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after buying an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 292,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 520,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 519,878 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.99. The company had a trading volume of 296,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,815,399. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

