Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 265,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

