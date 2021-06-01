Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,165,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $19,602,000.

NASDAQ SMH traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $248.95. 73,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,054. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.85. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.