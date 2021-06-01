Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives $20.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

FRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,232. Forterra has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 54.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 55.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

