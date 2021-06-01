Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.21.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.