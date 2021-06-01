Forward Management LLC Takes $1.32 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. UDR comprises about 0.3% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. 13,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,309. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 238.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.