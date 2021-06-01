Forward Management LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,000. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.35. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $76.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

