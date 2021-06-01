Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.80.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

