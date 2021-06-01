Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

TGT traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.11. 60,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.