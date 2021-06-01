Freedom Day Solutions LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Clorox by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Clorox by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Clorox stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $176.70. 13,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $175.55 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

