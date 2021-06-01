Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 279 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.02. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,508. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

