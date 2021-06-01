Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 376 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $141.98. 151,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,919,690. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.70. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $399.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $105,215,865.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

