Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $880.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $837.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $749.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $515.72 and a 1-year high of $888.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

