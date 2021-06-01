FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuit in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the software maker will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.96. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $474.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

INTU opened at $439.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $445.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Intuit by 16.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

