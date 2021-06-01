FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Boosted by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Not Rated” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

