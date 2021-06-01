FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $11.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on WSM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $169.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.