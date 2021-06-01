Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GLFH stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Galenfeha has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Galenfeha Company Profile

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the water, utility, and sewage construction activities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

