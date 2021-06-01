Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

NYSE IT opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.36 and a 12 month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

