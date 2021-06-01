Gary B. Smith Sells 3,750 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $162,937.50.

On Monday, April 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $175,531.25.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $170,906.25.

On Monday, March 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $154,843.75.

On Friday, March 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. 18,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.27. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,404 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 545.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,656 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

