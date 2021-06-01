GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the April 29th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Darla D. Moore purchased 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $66,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darla D. Moore acquired 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 369,099 shares of company stock valued at $216,695. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GEE Group by 4,399.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GEE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

