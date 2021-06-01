Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.40

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 75.17 ($0.98), with a volume of 497230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.10 ($0.93).

GEMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

